Mumbai (Maharshtra): Actor Sunny Leone has turned 41 on Friday and to treat herself and her fans she has joined hands with HeyHey, an online celeb-engagement platform, as a technology partner for her first-of-its-kind product combining NFTs, AI, fan verse, and more.

On her birthday, Sunny will launch the I Dream of Sunny fan verse owned by Suncity media and Enterprises. I Dream of Sunny is a never-seen-before product that combines NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), fan verse, gaming, lucky draw, winning combination and other similar terms - all rolled into one and minted on the polygon network.

Talking about the new venture, Sunny said, "I wanted to mark my birthday by launching something which is unique and something which hasn't been done before. I decided to enter the world of NFT through Utilities and gaming because I felt this would help me maintain my connection with my fans better while giving them a unique and fun game at the same time.

In order to be a part of this unique offering from the actress, it is important to purchase NFT cards first, made available on the 'I Dream of Sunny' website from May 13 onwards.

Buying these utility NFTs gives access to the actor's private discord server. She added: "The concept of a fan verse appealed to me the most and that's how my team and I decided to create this world where people could connect with me through the game. I am looking forward to my fans obtaining NFT cards and taking part in the weekly game that will be conducted on my private discord server. I will be announcing it on my Instagram handle and other platforms as well weekly to make sure we maximise our reach. I am looking forward to this exciting new world and like always, want this to be a success."

There are four different NFT card variants in the categories which are Silver, Gold, Platinum and Joker which assist in playing the game, and each card comes with bonus features, which will give access to Sunny directly.

They can be in the form of an interaction with Sunny on Zoom, on Instagram Lives, shout-outs from the actor, an opportunity to have coffee or even skydiving with her in Dubai.

Buying the NFT cards is the first step towards being eligible to indulge in the world of I Dream of Sunny gamification. Commenting on the partnership, Caleb Franklin - Founder & CEO - HeyHey Global, mentioned, "While the NFT industry is rapidly growing, it has also opened a gateway to fan verses and new forms of interactions between celebrities and their fans. Sunny's collaboration with HeyHey for the 'I Dream of Sunny' fan verse is a testament to how celebrities are seeking ways to empower their fan bases with personalised experiences via new-age tech like Web3."

Additionally, Sunny Leone and HeyHey! will leverage the deep expertise of Polygon Studios. The Polygon Studios team will support with a suite of services such as technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, web3 game design and other aspects to promote the development of Leone's fan verse.

(With agency inputs)