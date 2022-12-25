Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of former Prime Minister of India - Atal Bihari Vajpayee - in the biopic Main Atal Hoon, and his first look from the film was released by the makers on Sunday on the occasion of the stateman's birth anniversary.

The first look shows him dressed in the Indian attire of kurta and dhoti and shows many sides of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian.

The film is being helmed by National Award winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani with music composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

Talking about the film, Pankaj said had earlier said that it is an honour to play Atal on screen. "Portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me."

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma, Main Atal Hoon will release in cinemas in December 2023.