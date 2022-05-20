Hyderabad (Telangana): A few hours prior to Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an interesting poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Koratala Siva's next directorial, NTR 30 (working title). The RRR actor celebrates his 39th birthday on May 20.

"The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned", the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update.

NTR 30s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. NTR's fans are very excited about the poster, even though the full poster is being kept for the upcoming big surprise.

After a massive hit with the pan-India film RRR, Jr NTR's next film has a lot riding on it. NTR 30, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and features an interesting cast and crew.

