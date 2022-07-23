Hyderabad (Telangana): Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty’s personal life is being talked about after his wife Trupti Mohanty attacked one of his co-star Prakruti Mishra accusing her of ruining their relationship. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Babushaan landed in trouble after his wife caught him with his co-star in Bhubaneswar today morning. Enraged by seeing the duo together, Trupti unleashed physical and verbal attacks on the two. Babushaan's wife caught them red-handed in a car and thrashed the duo for having an alleged relationship.

Prakruti tried to escape the awkward situation but she couldn't flee as Trupti chased her and did not let her board an auto-rickshaw. In the video which is going viral on social media, Trupti is seen accusing the actor of ruining her married life.

Prakruti and Babushaan will be seen together in the upcoming Odia movie Premam. Meanwhile, Babushaan has DAMaN and Bidya Rana coming up next.