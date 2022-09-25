Hyderabad (Telangana): T-Series recreated Falguni Pathak's superhit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai with frequent collaborators Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi. The song renamed as O Sajna dropped on T-Series' YouTube channel on September 19. Ever since its release, O Sajna is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Neha Kakkar is receiving flack from netizens for "ruining' Falguni Pathak's classic hit Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. This is not new for the music label which is known for remaking old songs with Tanishk. This time the netizens are having a field day after Falguni said she wishes to take legal against Neha but can't as T-Series holds the rights for the original song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Also, the internet got busy doing what it does best, churning out some hilarious memes. Few have even DM on Instagram to Prime Minister seeking a ban on Neha Kakkar.

Netizens sending DM to PM Modi seeking ban on Neha Kakkar

We don’t want you to miss out on the fun memes available on Twitter. Hence, we have collated the best memes for you here. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Neha on Saturday shared a cryptic note on her social media after facing backlash from singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song O Sajna. Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy."

In another story, Neha wrote, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them. Bechare. Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

Falguni, on the other hand, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled O Sajna. In a story shared by Falguni, a fan asked her to file a case against Neha for ruining the song. As per various media reports, the Gujarati singer reacted to that story and said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit.