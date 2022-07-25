Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot took social media by storm. While the nation is divided over the actor's latest pictures, an NGO has gone ahead filing a complaint against the actor. Citing danger to Indian culture and values, an NGO named Shyam Mangaram Foundation has filed a complaint against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Ranveer broke the Internet as he went naked for a magazine photoshoot. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The pictures for the shoot went viral before Ranveer uploaded them on his Instagram account. Now the same pictures have apparently landed him in trouble.

The complaint file by NGO reads, "We have been working for the better future of widows for the last 6 years. Last week we saw many nude photos of Ranveer Singh going viral. Any woman and man would feel embarrassed by the way those pictures were clicked."

The NGO in their complaint further writes that they respect the freedom of speech and expression but that doesn't mean that one should go buff and roam around in society. The NGO has filed complaint against Ranveer under 67A of IT along with sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women.

NGO files complaint against Ranveer Singh

READ | Ranveer goes nude for magazine but netizens are lauding Deepika instead. Read why

With his latest photoshoot, the actor has definitely shown the distance he's prepared to travel to be in the spotlight. Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to for a Christmas 2022 release.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film was to hit the big screen on February 11, 2023, but is now believed to be delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.