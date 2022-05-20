Hyderabad (Telangana): On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an intense poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Prashanth Neel's next directorial which is tentatively titled NTR31.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! ! His soil.... His reign ..... But definitely not his blood.... Happy birthday @jrntr brother. I know this one will be special #nandamurikalyanram @mythriofficial #ntrarts, " prashanth neel tweeted, as they shared the poster.

NTR's fans are very excited as the makers of actor's two upcoming films have treated them with the films' first promotional assets. The full posters are being kept for the upcoming big surprise but the titles #NTR30 and #NTR31 nonetheless have taken social media by storm. Sharing the first look poster, the banner Mythri Movie Makers has promised that "NTR31 is going to be huge."

Jr NTR's films announcements have left fans extremely excited. "Can't wait for this grand film," a social media user commented. "Bestest announcement," another one wrote.

With an illustrious career of 25 years, Jr NTR has worked in over 30 films, some of which are blockbuster hits. His career is replete with massive hits such as RRR, Aadi, Simhadri, Temper, Janatha Garage and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

READ | On 39th birthday, Jr NTR unveils motion poster of his next project - watch video