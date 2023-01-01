Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR is set to start shooting for his 30th film next month, the makers announced on Sunday. The Telugu film will see the actor reunite with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. The project is eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page. "A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage. #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. Shoot begins next month. Happy New Year," the production house said in the tweet.

The currently untitled movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts. R Ratnavelu is attached as director of photography, with Sabu Cyril as production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film.

After impressing audiences across the globe playing the revolutionary, Komaram Bheem in RRR, it will be interesting to see how Junior NTR connects with the global audience with NTR30. The film is being touted as the much-awaited project of the year, especially because Koratala Siva, the director, and Junior NTR are reuniting for a film after a long time.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also set to work with KGF films' director Prashanth Neel on a movie. The makers are reportedly trying to rope in Aamir Khan to play a character with a gray shade in the upcoming film. Tentatively titled NTR31, the film is likely to go on floors in April 2023.