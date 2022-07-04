Kolkata (West Bengal): Director Tarun Majumdar, who is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources said. The renowned filmmaker was 92. Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days.

Notable among his works are critically acclaimed Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980). He received four National Awards, seven BFJA Awards, five Filmfare Awards and an Anandalok Award. In 1990, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

