Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Monday lashed out at sports brand Puma India for using her images without consent. The actor took to social media to express her displeasure over her pictures being used by the brand to promote their end-of-the-season sale.

On Monday, Puma India's Instagram handle posted a series of Anushka's pictures donning apparels from their athleisure range on different occasions. "Hey #PropahLady, end the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale! ​Shop the latest styles only at PUMA.com, PUMA App and PUMA Stores," reads the caption alongside images.

Puma Instagram post featuring Anushka Sharma pictures

Hours after Puma India shared the post with Anushka's pictures, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to make the brand understand their mistake. She re-shared Puma's post and wrote, "Hey @pumaindai? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador."

The actor also asked the brand to pull down the pictures. "Please take it down!" she wrote before concluding the post with angry face emojis. Interestingly, Anushka's husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of Puma and also launched an app for the sportswear major in June. Now it will be interesting to see how Puma reacts to Anushka's post.

Anushka Sharma lashes out at Puma for using her images without consent

On the work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.