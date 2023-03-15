Hyderabad: The Quick Style, an all-male dance group from Norway that took the internet by storm last year, is currently touring India. The group went viral with dance performances set to popular Bollywood songs like Sadi Galli from the movie Tanu Weds Manu and Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. The group is now in Mumbai and they shared this news with their followers by posting a reel on Instagram.

The gang, dancing to the upbeat song Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar on a local train in the city, has soon gone viral on social media. The group can be seen showing off their killer moves while other passengers can be seen enjoying their performance. Their fans flocked to the comment section as soon as they posted the video. A user wrote, "What!!! They are in Mumbai? I so wanted to be in that Local train." "How on earth did u get free space in a local mumbai train?!?!" another user wrote.

Recently, the crew was spotted with Virat Kohli in Mumbai about which the cricketer himself posted on his Twitter account with a caption that read, "Guess who I met in Mumbai", and tagged the dance crew as well. The Quick Style then took to their Instagram handle and posted a dance reel featuring Virat Kohli in it. Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma commented on the reel with fire emojis.

The video shows one of the dancers of the group picking up a cricket bat while he looks confused about what to do with it. Then Virat Kohli enters the frame and shows him how to hold the bat. Following that, other members of the group join them and started dancing. Virat can be also seen showing his dance move.