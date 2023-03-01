Hyderabad: It is not always that actors get along well with their co-actors on a film set. Though there are many who fall in love or remain close friends in the industry, some are left with a haunting memory of the film crew. One such incident occurred with the dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi during her initial days in the Hindi film industry.

The actor recalled that on the sets of her first film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, things took an ugly turn after she slapped a co-actor for misbehaving with her. Nora without naming the co-actor said that the other actor was misbehaving and on getting slapped, he slapped her back. When Nora retaliated and hit him again, the actor apparently pulled her hair. The film shoot was taking place in Bangladesh and it was released in 2014.

Reminiscing the ugly brawl, the actor said that the crew had to come to her rescue. Nora opened up about her bad experience on the Kapil Sharma show during the promotion of her film with Ayushmann Khurana An Action Hero in November last year. The actress looked dapper in a golden saree. She had her sleek straight hair open with a matching choker and tops.

Despite the fight getting physical and messy, the actor kept her cool and laughed it off, while Ayushmann and the show's judge Archana Puran Singh were left shocked. Talking about her upcoming films and projects, Nora will be next seen in 100 percent, helmed by Sajid Khan. Apart from Nora, the film has John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Reteish Deshmusk in titular roles.

