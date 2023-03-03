Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi oozes boss lady vibes in her new posts that she dropped on her Instagram handle from the press conference red carpet in Atlanta, US. The dancer-turned-actor is currently on the USA entertainer tour with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana and others. The actress opted for an all black and white ensemble with black boots to complete her look.

The actress, model, dancer never fails to impress her fans with her style statement. Recently, in Atlanta, USA, where the actor is on a tour, opted for co ords. She had her hair open, donning minimal accessories to balance her look. She uploaded the pictures on her Instagram account, wherein the actress was seen posing inside a luxury car. The actress stole lyrics from Rihann'as hit album Bitch Better Have My Money to caption her post.

Nora Fatehi sure knows how to rock co ords; check out her latest pictures here

Sharing the pictures, the 'Trapped' actor wrote: "your wife in the backseat of my brand new foreign car..Don't act like you forgot!" Soon after the Street Dancer 3D actor shared the pictures on social media, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A social media user commented "Queen" on the pictures shared by the actress. Another user wrote, "Gorgeous" with a red heart emoji.

A couple of weeks ago, the actor was seen celebrating her 31st birthday. She had taken to social media to share videos and pictures from the celebration. In the video, Nora could be seen doing belly dance and enjoying with her friends on a white Yacht, wearing a floral top with a matching skirt. Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in Sajid Khan's '100%,' which will be released in the United Kingdom on September 22. John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, and Riteish Deshmukh have also been roped in for titular roles.

