Hyderabad: Citadel trailer starring 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra in the lead opposite Richard Madden was launched on Monday, drawing love from fans across the globe. The trailer garnered lakhs of views within minutes of its release with fans calling the Bollywood actress 'the real queen'. Likewise, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, the American singer and actor, expressed his excitement over the trailer of her upcoming action-spy thriller series 'Citadel'.

The actress took to Instagram to share the link to the trailer announcing its release date. As soon as the global star dropped the video, fans and celebs took to the comment section to pour their love for her fiery look, and her nail-biting action-packed sequences. Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas commented with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi wrote "Woaaah" with a heart emoji.

"This is really good.. this looks promising.. finally you got the opportunity you worked so hard for.. this is no supporting role.. She is the lead.. you literally worked 5 Tatas in Hollywood for this opportunity to finally come to you.. You are such an inspiration to me Priyanka.. All the love and I hope bollywood will support you not and i hope this shower will be a massive success," wrote an admirer. "Queen Priyanka slaying" wrote another.

Priyanka plays an elite spy named Nadia Sinh in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday till May 26. The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

