Mumbai (Maharashtra): On Saturday, Kajal Aggarwal, our new mom in B-town, posted a stunning photo on her social media account, providing her fans with some serious fitness aspirations. The Singham star can be seen posing with her back against the wall, wearing a yellow-grey front slit dress and yellow-coloured high heels in the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, wherein she wrote, "#feelslikesummer #raisingtemperature"

The comment section was swamped with heart and fire emoticons, and the followers were stunned and adored the snap so much. This is probably her first post-pregnancy social media post. Her toned-up body after giving birth is a huge hit with fans, and she is indeed a fitness inspiration for all those expecting mothers out there.

After welcoming her son Neil Kitchlu with husband Gautam Kitchlu Kajal said that postpartum might not be glamorous but it sure can be beautiful. The actor had posted a long note on social media about the experience of welcoming her child into this world. Kajal gave birth to her son on April 19.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sanamika. She also has two Tamil films titled Karungaapiyam and Ghosty in her kitty. Last October, Kajal completed shooting for her Hindi film Uma. Directed by Tathagat Singha, the film is a slice of life, feel good family entertainer.

READ | Kajal Aggarwal flaunts pregnancy glow in her maternity photoshoot