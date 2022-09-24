Mumbai (Maharashtra): Seems like singer Falguni Pathak is not happy with Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song O Sajna. Several fans criticised Neha for 'ruining' the original. Falguni too amplified fans criticism over Neha recreating O Sajana.

Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled O Sajna. "How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni's Instagram Story read.

The 53-year-old singer told a webloid that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999. "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said.

Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of O Sajna, Kakkar's version of the song. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Jaani recreated O Sajna for T-Series. Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the video showcases the fun and frolic moments of Neha and Dhanashree Verma with Priyank Sharma, playing around the very fact 'Why should boys have all the fun?'

Talking about O Sajna, Neha earlier said, "I had a blast singing and filming the music video of O Sajna. With kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I'm overjoyed! It's fun, energetic and vibrant and I'm confident people are going to love it."

O Sajna dropped on the T-Series' YouTube channel on September 19 and has garnered over 19 million views on the platform so far.