Hyderabad (Telangana): O Sajna song recreation triggered a war of words between singers Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak. Neha is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking Falguni's iconic number Maine Payal Hai. Falguni too said she wishes to take legal action against Neha, who in turn said that she feels "sorry" for those who envy her success.

Neha took to Instagram stories to silence her critics. "Those unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare. Please keep commenting. I won't delete them. Cause I know that everyone knows who Neha Kakkar is," wrote the Kala Chashma singer.

Neha's comment has come after Falguni expressed her desire to take a legal action against her but said she can't as the rights are with the music label T-Series. The 53-year-old singer told a webloid that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999.

After Falguni Pathak takes jibe at her, Neha Kakkar says she feels 'sorry' for her critics

"I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said. Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of O Sajna, Kakkar's version of the song.

After Falguni Pathak takes jibe at her, Neha Kakkar says she feels 'sorry' for her critics

READ | Neha Kakkar remakes Falguni Pathak hit O Sajna, the Dandiya Queen says 'wish I could take legal action'

Falguni re-shared a story on social media by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of O Sajna. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed O Sajna.