Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are apparently all set to tie the knot this month. The speculations about Ranbir-Alia's wedding are rife but the couple continues to remain tight-lipped about their wedding plans. While fans await official announcement from the lovebirds, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has opened up on the highly anticipated wedding in the Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor, who made her television debut as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, was asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Talking to a daily, Neetu said she would like to celebrate and announce the wedding but has to adhere to the wish of Ranbir and Alia who want to keep things private.

When quezzed about Ranbir-Alia wedding, Neetu said, "I would like to celebrate and say it out loud, but kids today are different. Both of them are private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi, but hogi zaroor and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both." Heaping praise on Ranbir's girlfriend, the veteran actor said that Alia is a lovely girl and she adores the Raazi actor. "She is a beautiful person. Ranbir and Alia are made for each other.: Neetu also said that Ranbir and Alia complement each other really well.

Neetu, who shared a strong bond with her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor, also talked about how she is looking forward to sharing a similar equation with Alia. "My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son. We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing," said Neetu.

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Ranbir's parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran star Neetu Kapoor, had also tied the knot at the same venue in 1980. The festivities will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.