Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan will be making a television debut on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show is a viral video is anything to go by. After Prabhas, now the makers have managed to bring the biggest Telugu star on the show for an upcoming episode of Unstoppable With NBK season 2 hosted by Balakrishna.

A video of Pawan Kalyan on Unstoppable With NBK set is going viral on social media. As seen in the video, the sheer presence of Pawan Kalyan sent the audience present in and outside the studio into a tizzy. Fans of Pawan Kalyan are drooling over the short video clip which hinted at the superstar's debut talk show appearance.

Fans described the moment as two powerful stars coming together on the television screen for the first time. One fan wrote: “This has to be most exciting episode featuring two powerful stars (sic).” Another fan wrote: “A very rare episode. PK coming on television is going to be a huge deal (sic).”

The episode featuring Pawan Kalyan is said to be the finale episode of Unstoppable With NBK season 2. For the season's concluding episode, the makers wanted to make it grand with Pawan Kalyan, who has not appeared on any celebrity talk show so far. It certainly can't get bigger than this for Unstoppable With NBK season 2.

The show which streams on Pushapa makers' OTT platform Aha, also witnessed Prabhas’s maiden appearance on a chat show. He was joined by actor and close friend Gopichand on a previous episode.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political and film career. The superstar will next be seen in Hari Hara Veeru Mallu. The film is set in 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri. The makers have also roped in Bobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in the film.

