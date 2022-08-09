Mumbai (Maharashtra): South superstar Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two month ago, and soon after when the wedding pictures were out, fans went crazy! What if we tell you that you can see the couple's entire wedding ceremony online? That sounds like a fun idea, right?

Well, fret no more, Nayanthara and Vignesh's dreamy wedding will soon be broadcast on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary. Not just this, the couple will also be seen talking about their journey of finding each other, falling in love, and so much more.

Netflix just released the first look teaser of the documentary - 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India's official account captioned the video, "A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh's fairytale wedding...BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!"

As seen in the video, the couple will be seen narrating their journey right from falling in love to tying the knot in the upcoming movie. Pouring their heart out, Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other.

On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.