Hyderabad: Excatly when one thought that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliyah Siddiqui's divorce battle couldn't get any worse, the latter took to Instagram to post two videos on Thursday night alleging that the actor's family kicked her and the kids out of their bungalow. Aaliya posted a couple of videos to narrate her ordeal and show to the world how she and her children are tortured.

Taking to Instagram, Nawazuddin's estranged wife wrote a huge caption, shedding all that she is made to go through. The caption read: This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road (sic).

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two children together, daughter Shora and son Yaani. The children are worst affected in their ongoing battle as in the video shared by Aaliya, her daughter can be seen sobbing, while the little boy clung to his mother scared, not knowing what was happening. Sharing her daughter's feelings, Aaliya wrote: my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.

The trio apparently stayed at a relative's place to spend the night as Aaliya had nowhere else to go. She further informed her followers that fortunately a relative extended help and they spent the night at the relative's place. Furious over Nawazuddin's act of making their children suffer she said that she will never forgive him for this, for what he has done to her children.

Aaliya Siddiqui had previously charged him with alleged rape and filed a complaint with Versova Police Station. She also claimed that her husband and mother-in-law denied her food and other basic necessities, restricted her access to the bathroom, and kept her and her children in a room in Nawazuddin's bungalow.

