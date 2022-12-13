Hyderabad: Trust Nawazuddin Siddiqui to bowl the audience over with his work and dedication to his character. Keeping up with the legacy, the actor had left the audience gasping in disbelief with the motion poster of his upcoming film Haddi where he can be seen dressed as a woman. Months later, Nawazuddin shared a glimpse of HE transforming himself into HER.

The making video shows Nawaz getting ready for the shot while a team of makeup and hair artists works around him. Needless to say that the latest behind-the-scenes video from Haddi left the viewers intrigued. Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers also revealed that it takes Nawazuddin 3 hours on the makeup chair to look the part.

"A transformation worth watching!🔥 Took @Nawazuddin._siddiqui 3+ hours to get into the skin of his character in #Haddi #Haddi releasing in 2023," reads the caption alongside the video.

Commenting on his role in the film, Nawaz had earlier said that he has portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since he will be sporting a never-seen-before look. He believes that the film will also help him to push the envelope as an actor.

Haddi is a noir revenge drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and has been co-written by Akshay and Adamya Bhalla. Produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), the film is being shot in areas around Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, and is scheduled to release in 2023.

Haddi aside, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.