Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the lead role in an upcoming revenge drama movie, titled Haddi. The film, which has started production, comes from Zee Studios and is directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, the banner said in a press release on Tuesday.

The production house also released Siddiqui's first look from the movie, which sees him dressed as a woman and striking a pose while sitting on a chair. The actor looks unrecognisable in Haddi first look. Siddiqui floored his fans with his look from revenge drama.

"I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film," said, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Haddi role.

Sharma, who earlier worked as a second unit director on Sacred Games and as a dialogue writer in the recently released movie Major, has penned the film's script with Adamya Bhalla. The director said Haddi is special for him as he also gets to collaborate with Siddiqui, best known for his critically-acclaimed performances in movies like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Kahaani, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Serious Men.

"Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience's interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can't wait to start filming," Sharma added.

The project, which will be shot in areas around western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, is produced by Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios and Zee Studios. (With agency inputs)