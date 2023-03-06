Mumbai: Finally breaking his silence, Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui addressed the accusations levelled against him by his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. Aaliya has claimed that he raped her and used his influence to obtain custody of their children. She recently posted a video from outside Nawaz's lavish bungalow in Mumbai and claimed that she was forbidden from going inside after returning from the police station.

In his defense, Nawazuddin wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram account stating that he is not making any allegations but only expressing his emotions. He said that he had been termed a bad person everywhere since he opted to remain silent. The reason he remained silent is that he did not want his family matter to be discussed in the media. He further said that a bunch of people are enjoying his character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulative videos.

Nawaz further said that despite the fact that they have been divorced for a while, he and Aaliya did not live together for a long period of time. He said his children have been held hostage for the last 45 days and are missing out on their Dubai schooling. Nawaz also claimed that Aaliya had left the kids in Dubai for the last four months before calling them here under the guise of demanding money.

When Aaliya moved to Dubai with children, she received a monthly amount of Rs 5-7 lakhs, excluding school fees, medical expenses, travel costs, and other extracurricular activities. As she is the mother of the children, Nawazuddin has also financed her three films, which have cost him crores of rupees, merely to assist her in establishing a source of steady income.