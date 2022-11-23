Hyderabad: A biopic based on the life of infamous industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, is in the making. National award winning Director Sudha Kongara will supposedly direct the the biopic.

Currently, the research for the story is at a critical stage and the production for it will go on floors in October 2023. It is speculated that the film will be produced by Hombale Films, the producers of 'K.G.F.', as earlier this year an announcement was made by the production house that Sudha Kongara will be directing a film based on real events for the production company.

Even though in a recent interview, Sudha Kongara revealed that she will be working with actor Suriya on a biopic, it is still unclear whether Suriya or Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead in the film. An official confirmation is yet to be provided by the makers and Ratan Tata.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is currently working on the Hindi remake of her 2020 Tamil Blockbuster 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, which was based on the life of Air Deccan founder and retired Captain of the Indian Army GR Gopinath. The Hindi remake features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. 'Soorarai Pottru' bagged five awards, including best feature film and best screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards.