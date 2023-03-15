Hyderabad: The most popular song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR has made history by winning the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The Oscars win of Naatu Naatu is being celebrated across the nation. However, a few people have questioned the decision of the 95th Academy Award Committee on whether Naatu Naatu truly deserves an Oscar.

Taking to Facebook, National Award-winning actor Ananya Chatterjee in a post asked if she should feel proud about Naatu Naatu's achievement. She wrote, "I don’t understand, do I have to feel proud about ‘Naatu Naatu’? Where are we headed? Why is everyone quiet? Is this the best we have in our repertoire?????? Raises indignation!!!!"

Following her post, users bombarded her with comments and trolled her. A user commented, "But I understand your jealousy and your way of getting publicity... I never knew you before this comment.. But I still don't know who you are and I don't want to.. Better focus on what you do."

Another commented, "Stop criticising and please make good movies. More than 65% of your industry colleagues have joined politics, among which 25% of them are being accused of money laundering and other charges. Before criticising a song or an act that has achieved something globally, try to make something in so-called Choti-chata Bengali Movie Industry which gets lauded by the global audience!"

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu has won the award, beating out well-known performers like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Lyricist Chandrabose and composer MM Keeravani accepted the award on behalf of the team. Actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and the composer were all present at the grand event.