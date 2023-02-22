Hyderabad: Socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla is known for her avant-garde fashion choices. The fashionista on Wednesday made ripples in the fashion industry with her latest look. Her latest pictures on Instagram have celebrities and fashion police drooling, netizens are having a field day over the meme-worthy outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha, who enjoys a following of 718K on the platform, shared a string of pictures wherein she is seen donning a red and white couture gown from the luxury clothing label Moncler. The dramatic outfit covers Natasha from top to bottom in a voluminous outfit. Sharing the images, Natasha dropped a parachute emoji and wrote Lachina doll in the caption.

Soon after she shared the pictures, several celebrities took to her comment section to praise her latest look. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Natasha, said that she raises the bar high with her sartorial choices. Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji while Rahul Khanna called Natasha's latest look "peppermint candy."

While celebrities are going gaga over Natasha's puffer jacket dress, netizens seem unimpressed with her style. Her comment section is flooded with hilarious digs as netizens compare her fashion sense with Ranveer Singh and Uorfi Javed. A user even compared her look with Kantara film while another said it is inspired by towels in luxury hotels.

For unversed, Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, has two sons, Cyrus and Darius Poonawala.