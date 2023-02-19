Hyderabad: Following the death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, a prominent actor in Telugu cinema, celebrities and political figures took to social media to condole the death of the Tollywood actor. The actor passed away on Saturday at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. Reportedly, he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27 and lost the battle after 23 days of being admitted.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment and political spectrum as he hailed from a family of well-connected people. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar took to Twitter to convey his condolences to the grief-stricken family. The late Taraka Ratna, the grandson of renowned actor and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao, was also mourned by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He conveyed his condolences to the grieving family members via social media.

Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi Konidela and Allu Arjun also paid their condolences. Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote that he was devastated to hear of Taraka Ratna's passing. He then paid sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and supporters, saying the actor left the world too soon. Likewise, veteran actor Chiranjeevi tweeted that he was deeply grieved to learn of Taraka Ratna's sudden demise. Hailing him as a gifted, loving, and intelligent man, Chiranjeevi mentioned that he left too soon and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family at this sorrowful time.

Leading Tollywood figures and top politicians, from the Telugu belt-- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, expressed their condolences over the loss of 40-year-old actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. N. Chandrababu Naidu, a former chief minister and current leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), expressed shock and sorrow at Taraka Ratna's passing.

The unexpected death of Taraka Ratna stunned and devastated megastar Mahesh Babu, who expressed his condolences on social media. Saying that the actor left the world too soon, he extended his support to the bereaved family, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the near and dear ones of the late actor. Actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan also expressed his sorrow over the actor's passing.

Balakrishna, a prominent actor and Taraka Ratna's paternal uncle, expressed his grief at the young actor's demise. Balakrishna said that he can't believe he will not be able to hear the call 'Bala Babai'. The late actor was related to N. T. Rama Rao, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was also a cousin of Lokesh and actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram.