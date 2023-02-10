Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on February 10, 2023. On Friday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other. Namrata and Mahesh's wedding anniversary posts come with a treat for fans as the two shared mushy throwback pictures with each other.

Sharing a picture with Namrata, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG ♥️♥️♥️." Soon after he shared the post, Namrata took to comment section to reciprocate love and wrote, "And I love you too .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

On the other hand, Namrata posted a rare romantic moment captured on camera. Sharing the romantic throwback picture, Namrata wrote, "Celebrating 18 years of the best decision we ever made ♥️♥️♥️ Happy anniversary MB 🥰🥰🥰."

Namrata and Mahesh Babu met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film Vamsi, and after dating each other for a while, the two got married in 2005. The couple shares two kids together. Son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu has always maintained that Namrata is his pillar of strength. On several occasions, Mahesh said that it is Namrata who takes care of every other thing in his life so that he can focus on his career. "My wife, Namrata, keeps me grounded. At home, I am only her husband, and father to my children", the superstar had stated in one of his interviews.