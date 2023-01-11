Hyderabad: It's a great day for India as RRR's Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. Team RRR's joy knew no bounds when Jenna Ortega announced Naatu Naatu as the winner. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Accepting the award, Keeravaani was seemingly overwhelmed by the achievement.

Naatu Naatu was in competition with Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from "lack Panther: Wakanda Forever.

To receive the honour was music composer MM Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. While accepting the award, an emotional Keeravaani said: "Thank you very much for this prestigious award: "This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina."

READ | Golden Globes 2023: After Naatu Naatu win, RRR loses Best Motion Picture Non-English to Argentina, 1985

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Meanwhile, RRR left the Indian community and the diaspora with a bittersweet feeling as it bagged one award out of two nominations -- Original Song Naatu Naatu but failed to secure the trophy for Best Motion Picture Non-English. Rajamouli's blockbuster lost the Best Motion Picture Non-English award to the Argentine film Argentina, 1985.