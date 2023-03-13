Hyderabad: Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is here to rule the 95th Academy Awards. The song got a standing ovation after its live performance. The "desi" song from RRR is one of the front-runners for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars after earning a Golden Globe among other accolades elsewhere. After becoming a smash hit and beginning to win international honours, the song Naatu Naatu and the movie RRR have become synonymous, and Keeravani is the one who gave life to this song that has now gripped the Oscars and how.

Man of the hour Ram Charan arriving in style at the champagne carpet of the 95th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars when quizzed about the excitement around Naatu Naatu from RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt, said that he is thrilled and is afraid he might be pulled down from the stage for impromptu joining the Naatu Naatu performance on stage. Well, we sure can't blame Ram Charan for it as the song Naatu Naaut, nominated for the best original song is a beating song and is hard to resist shaking a leg at its beats.

Ram Charan graced the event with his RRR team and wife Upasana Konidela by his side. The actor looked dapper in an all-black sherwani set paired with a short jacket with gold buttons. This year, Naatu Naatu has already received a Critics' Choice Award and a Golden Globe. The song is competing at the Oscars against Lady Gaga's and Rihanna's songs. There are hundreds of movie songs produced each year by the Indian film business, but Naatu Naatu is no longer one of them. It's a new-age entertainment anthem that swept over India and won over people all over the world.

