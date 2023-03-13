Hyderabad: And RRR has done it. Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli's directorial bagged the prestigious Oscars for the best original song. Bringing in the much-needed acclaim, millions of Indians' dreams have come true. The music composer M.M. Keeravani, while receiving the Academy Award, sang a song thanking Rajamouli for the opportunity and shared an anecdote from childhood as to how he used to listen to the carpenters and today he has the Oscars in his hands.

With the big news coming to the fore, fans from around the world, celebrities and dignitaries took to social media to pour in congratulatory messages. One of the first to congratulate the team was veteran actor Cheeranjivi. The proud father Ramc Charan, one of the leading men in SS Rajamouli's RRR, took to Twitter to respond to the historic win. Tollywood megastar and actor Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi beaming with pride took to social media and tweeted: "#Oscarsa-a-a- would have still been a dream for India but for One Man's vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! A BillionA Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie (sic)".

With Naatu Naatu scripting history, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and congratulated Indians on winning the Oscar. She highlighted the courageous storyline of the film, thanking the team for bringing to light the story of oppression. Ajay Devgn followed suit and took to Twitter to wish the entire team of RRR on winning the Oscars. Moreover, actors Alia Bhat and Priyanka Chopra took to their Instagram stories to express their happiness about the historic win.

Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: Reactions pour in, Cheeranjivi on cloud nine

Cementing its place in the history of cinema. Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie!" Naatu Naatu registered its victory defeating Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

