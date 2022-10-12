Hyderabad (Telangana): Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi stripped to show solidarity with Iranian women protesting the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by authorities in Tehran on September 13 and three days later, died in custody.

Elnaaz on Tuesday took to social media to share video wherein she is seen wearing a black burkha. The actor is then seen removing layers of clothing one by one before she covers her modesty with hands. Sharing the clip, the 30-year-old actor wrote, "Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it."

She then opined no man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise. "Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide...Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice," she wrote. The clip shared by Norouzi currently has over 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

For unversed, twenty two-year-old Mahsa Amini was brutally killed by the "morality police" of Iran for showing a bit of her hair, not adhering to the strict dress code laws. Mahsa Amini's killing has sparked nationwide protests. Protesters are standing against the totalitarian regime, chanting slogans such as 'Let women live their freedom' and 'I will kill whoever killed my sister.'

Born in Tehran, capital city of Iran, Elnaaz Norouzi debuted in films through Maan Jao Na in 2017 and then acted in a Punjabi film Khido Khundi. In 2018, she worked in Netflix India's first original, Sacred Games alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Following this, she starred in Zee5's web-series called Abhay (2019) with Kunal Khemu.

In 2018, Elnaaz made headlines when she told a leading publication how director Vipul Shah kept her hanging for three months on the pretext of signing her as a second lead in the film and sexually harassed her multiple times during auditions.