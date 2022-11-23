Hyderabad: Actor Abbas of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Desam (Duniya Dilwalon Ki in Hindi) fame who became an overnight heartthrob after 'Mustafa Mustafa' song has met with a bike accident in New Zealand. Abbas, who starred in the 1996 Tamil hit as Arun alongside Karthik fell from his bike in New Zealand in August this year and injured his right leg.

On the November 18 he underwent a surgery in his leg. On the same day, Abbas took to his Facebook page and shared a picture of him in bed. "I felt uncomfortable while I was in the hospital. Overcame my fear and gained courage. Thank you to all who prayed for my recovery," Abbas said after the surgery.

The former actor's fans have been left heartbroken at his injury. Abbas, who left the industry in 2015, settled in New Zealand where he works as a software engineer. After the success of his first movie, Abbas got a series of opportunities in Tamil, Telugu as well as Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi industries.