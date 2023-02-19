Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for delivering lengthy monologues in his films. While the actor is often asked to mouth his signature monologues during promotions and events, for a change, this time Kartik got a taste of Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue from Mumbai Police.

On Saturday, Kartik arrived in his black Lamborghini to visit the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. As the actor went inside to seek blessings of Bappa, his luxury car was towed away by police since it was parked in the no-parking zone. For the mistake, Mumbai traffic police also issued a challan to Kartik and later shared a hilarious post on Twitter. Detail about how much the challan was is not known yet.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a post with Pyaar Ka Punchnama twist and also spiced it up by adding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kartik's latest release Shehzada to it. Mumbai Police is known for sharing posts with pop-culture references and when Kartik's car got challaned, the official Twitter handle did it no differently.

Meanwhile, Kartik's Shehzada has not fared at the box office as expected on its opening day. The film could not match to the numbers of Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had a registered business of Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. Shehzada which is directed by Rohit Dhawan minted Rs 6 crore on day one. Starring aside, Shehzada also marks Kartik's production debut. The film featuring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles is official remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.