Hyderabad (Telangana): The Mumbai Police has nabbed the accused in the star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal death threats case. A complaint was filed by Vicky against a person who has allegedly threatened his British-wife, actor Katrina.

The complaint was lodged by Santacruz Police Station against the person for posting death threats on social media and stalking the 39-year-old Katrina. The Mumbai Police have arrested a man named Manwinder Singh who is believed to be a struggling actor and was stalking Katrina on Instagram.

It may be recalled that the couple had recently gone to Maldives to celebrate Katrina's birthday on July 16 and had posted their holiday memories on social media, after which she was issued dire threats.

The developments come barely a month after mega-star Salman Khan and his dad Salim Khan also received death threats from certain gangsters with links to the Moosewala gang.

READ | Katrina Kaif says 'work in progress' as she rehearses with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas

While the police have beefed up security for the father-son celeb duo, Salman is reportedly seeking a gun license but the police have denied the contentions.