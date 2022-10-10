Hyderabad (Telangana): Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was in the ICU of a Gurugram hospital, passed away on Monday morning, his son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed. He was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

The 82-year-old politician was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was also suffering from a urinary infection.

Apart from political fraternity, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed grief over the death of Yadav, who breathed his last at 8.15 a.m. on Monday.

Raj Babbar was among the firsts to mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise on Twitter.

Anupam Kher too took to micro blogging site to express grief over former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Anupam Kher mourns Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

Urmila Matondkar also condoled Yadav's demise.