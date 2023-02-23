Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee will be back on the silver screen with 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The trailer for the movie was released on Thursday. Rani Mukherjee will be seen for the first time on screen with renowned Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya. The film also features Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta.

Directed by Asima Chibbar, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is a story of a mother fighting against Norwegian laws of foster care and falling into the trap of scammers. The trailer of the film is quite power-packed as the story unveils a mother who lives in Norway with her children and husband. Her children are snatched away by unknown foreigners and she fights against the legal system of the country for her children. The story revolves around the Welfare Services in Norway and the couple is accused of not being able to take care of their children properly. Therefore, the court orders them to be in the custody of the state until the age of 18, Mrs. Chaterjee challenges this decision.

The story is based on a real-life incident on the Bengali couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya, which took place in 2011. A Bengali mother's story who refused to give up and put up a tough fight in a case with Norway's government to get her child back is being told on the screen. Rani Mukherjee's role as a mother in distress looks intense.

After the release of the trailer netizens is praising it. "This is the first time, tears have come in my eyes after watching a trailer.." wrote a user, "Rani is really the queen of acting .. no actress can portray such varied emotions in one frame .. she does it ..always with a heart emoji."

Another user wrote, "After watching the trailer I have only one thing to say that the plot is solid. It will show how cross-cultural differences can get misinterpreted and how closed minds can lead to an overall disaster and create a myriad of problems. I can't express how helpless I felt for Rani Mukherjee's character over here. Overall, expecting a great performance from the wonderful cast of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway." 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by ZEE Studio and is all set to release in theatres on March 17.