Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie 'Brahmastra' is nearing its release date and the makers, as well as the cast, is gradually unveiling the characters from the movie. Recently, Mouni Roy's first look was revealed through a motion poster. Taking it to her Instagram, Mouni shared the motion poster and wrote, "JUNOON ☄️🔱After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality, कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है| Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

The trailer of the movie is all set to release tomorrow on June 15. Earlier, motion posters of Alia Bhatt, ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna were released, revealing their characters.

The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful Brahmastra. As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is "a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles."

Presented by S.S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. (With agency inputs)