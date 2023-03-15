Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy took a break from the USA The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar and is currently having the time of her life in Miami. The actor has been sharing some lovely photos of herself and her new best friend Disha Patani for a while. Now the actor gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her enjoyment at Miami Beach, where she perfectly looked fit while flaunting her toned body.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of pictures and a video of herself where she can be seen walking out of the water on the beach. Wearing a multi-coloured bikini, Mouni looked stunning as ever. Her cool sunglasses and open hair added to her overall attractive look. "Hello Miami," she wrote in the caption of her posts.

Her fans and friends showered the comment section with love and affection as soon as she shared her post. Several actors including Disha Patani, Zara Khan and Drashti Dhami commented on her post. Actor Disha Patani commented, "Soo hotttt". Zara Khan commented, "Mouniiiiiii omfg!!!! Fire in the sea !!!" On the other hand, a user wrote, "Looking hot Mouni, samandar ka pani garam ho gya hoga, waise bhi bss aise he rha kro mere lye, tum maal ho yaar." "So gorgeous and sexy look," another wrote.

On the professional front, Mouni was most recently spotted in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor received a lot of love and praise for her performance in the movie. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and other notable actors, Brahamastra also starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.