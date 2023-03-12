Hyderabad: Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy shared a short video clip of her and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's fiery aero performance during the Entertainer's Tour in the US. Sharing the video, the Indian actress wrote: The Stage, the adrenaline, the madness, the music, lights, the chaos it’s all Magic, I love it all. thank you Orlando for the love. Always grateful to my team for all the love, faith and hard work you put in me.. Thank you to my fellow performers who have all become friends now. I shall cherish this time forever..ONLY LOVE."

In the video clip, Akshay can be seen hanging upside down with the help of a harness, while Mouni was surrounded by fans in the audience. Akshay held Mouni's hands and pulled her up in the air. The actress clung on to Akshay, who then laid her on the stage and did a summersault and landed up right next to Mouni.

The audience broke into cheers and applauded their stunt. In the snippet shared by the Naagin actress, Akshay is seen wearing an all-black ensemble with a black sleeveless t-shirt and black jeans. He added the oomph factor with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, the gorgeous Mouni was seen wearing a golden shimmery short dress. Her hair was open in soft curls. The actress completed her look with golden boots.

Their fans couldn't contain their excitement and thronged to the comment section to express their love. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "You are the fitest heroine of Bollywood." Another one wrote: "One of my favorite ak and moni." Earlier, Akshay had shared a similar video fo doing acrobats in the air during their tour together. The duo along with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa is touring in the US for the Entertainer's tour.

