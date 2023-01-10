Mumbai: Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa's music video Mood Rise was unveiled on Tuesday. The song is from Guru's Man Of The Moon album. While audio songs were released last August, the makers have now treated fans with Moon Rise video song featuring Guru and Shehnaaz.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned," #MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne." Penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, the song showcases the romantic chemistry between Shehnaaz and the Lahore singer. The song is a part of Guru's music album Man of the Moon.

Soon after Guru shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Mv is just mind blowing !!! I just loved that flashback scenes with a lot of emotions Shehnaaz & Guru both did it so well, hats off to you guys!!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wow What a Song .... Very Catchy ... Loved it ... #ShehnaazGill presence in this song.. make more beautiful." While another fan chimed in. "Shehnaaz X Guru = pure love vibes 😎❣️ Nothing better than this love."

The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

On the film front, Shehnaaz will be makin her Bollywood debut with family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut alongside actor Anupam Kher with an upcoming comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.