Hyderabad (Telangana): RRR star Jr NTR is known for not sharing more of her personal life on social media. The actor, however, treated his fans with a candid picture featuring himself and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The couple is seen having some quality time together surrounded by nature and lush green view.

On Monday, Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her personal life. In the picture, Jr NTR is seen keenly listening to his better half who seemingly has something interesting to share. "Moments like these….." wrote the 39-year-old alongside the picture.

Fans started pouring love on Jr NTR's picture with Lakshmi Pranathi. His comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis as fans got a glimpse of his personal life which happens very rarely on his social media. While a fan wrote, "Made for each other," another said, "Boss is back🔥🔥🔥."

A few days ago, Jr.NTR made a public appearance at the pre-release screening of his elder brother Kalyan Ram's upcoming fantasy drama, Bimbisara. NTR, a celebrated name in Telugu film industry, gained enormous international popularity with his role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR.

On the work front, after a massive hit with the pan-India film RRR, Jr NTR's next film has a lot riding on it. NTR 30, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is helmed by Koratala Siva. The actor has also announced NTR31, a collaboration with Prashanth Neel.