The teaser of 'Modern Love Mumbai' from the Indian adaptation of hit series 'Modern Love' was released on Wednesday. The teaser, a text animation video shows the artistes that have come together for the series. The Mumbai chapter of the anthology explores six diverse stories of different shades of love as it brings the six storytellers together. The names include Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana. The anthology includes:

'Raat Rani' - directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar 'Baai' - directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar 'Mumbai Dragon' - directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah 'My Beautiful Wrinkles' - directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi 'I Love Thane' - directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh 'Cutting Chai' - directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, 'Modern Love Mumbai' will be available to stream starting May 13.

(IANS)

