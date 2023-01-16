Washington: RRR music composer, MM Keeravaani on Monday, expressed gratitude to Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group of Companies and his mentors after winning Critics Choice Award and Golden Globes for SS Rajamouli directed RRR.

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Song for its track Naatu Naatu. It also picked up the Critics Choice Award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. Keeravaani's track Naatu Naatu also received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently. The official Instagram page of RRR has shared the update.

Keeravaani also shared a heartfelt note on his official Twitter account to thank Ramoji Rao and his other mentors who helped him "enrich" his craft. "Returning home after receiving 4 international awards for RRR including Golden Globe - with gratitude to Ramojirao garu & all the mentors who'd enriched my music by making me cross the boarders of Telugu states. Balachander sir, Bharathan Sir, Arjun Sarja and Bhatt Saab," Keeravaani tweeted.

The music composer also took to social media to share a picture with legendary Hollywood director James Cameron who complimented his music in the SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus period action drama film. Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani shared a picture with Cameron and Rajamouli and wrote, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement."

"And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work," he added.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

RRR song Naatu Naatu recently bagged the prestigious Golden Globe award for the Best Original song. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravaani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.