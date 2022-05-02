Hyderabad (Telangana): Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's picture from a hospital is doing rounds on the internet. The said picture has sent a ripple of concern through the fanbase of the 80s dancing star. The actor was hospitalised in Bengaluru, Karnataka, confirmed his elder son Mimoh Chakraborty.

Soon after the picture went viral, several BJP leaders wished for Chakraborty's speedy recovery. BJP leader Sanjay Singh and National Secretary – BJP Dr Anupam Hazra also tweeted the photo. Sharing the photo, the latter wrote in Bengali, "Get well soon Mithun Da, I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da."

As the news of Mithun's ill health spread like a wildfire, his son Mimoh shared an update on his father's health. Talking to a webloid, Mimoh has said that his father is doing fine and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for kidney stone removal. The actor, however, is back home after the operation and is on his path to recovery.

Mithun was last seen in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's blockbuster film The Kashmir Files. On television, he appeared in the recently completed season of Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan on the judges' panel. In February, the 71-year-old actor also made his digital debut with Prime Video's psychological thriller series Bestseller.