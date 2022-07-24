Hyderabad (Telangana): Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has established a name for himself both in Bollywood and Tollywood. He was the superstar of 80s but before he shot to fame, Mithun had his fair share of rejections and struggles. The actor even thought of taking his life but then he is a 'fighter' who doesn't know how to lose.

Mithun's first brush with stardom was with 1979 hit Surakksha. He then went on to become a dancing star which the Hindi film industry never had. He appeared in films like Disco Dancer, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath. He also won three National Film Awards for his performances in Mrigayaa (1976), Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

Before making an illustrious career, the actor went through tough times which made him doubt whether he will achieve his goals. While talking to a daily, the 72-year-old actor said that he even thought of dying by suicide as going back to Kolkata wasn't an option.

The actor said he refrains from talking about his struggling days since it might 'demotivate aspiring artists.' The actor said, "Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

Mithun, who was most recently seen in The Kashmir Files, will next be seen in Bengali film Projapoti and Hindi film Baap with Sunny Deol.