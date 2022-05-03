Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital recently, has been discharged. Chakraborty's visit to the hospital was part of a routine check up and there is nothing to be worried about, the actor's spokesperson said on Monday.

"He had gone for a routine check up and there is nothing to worry about. He is already at home. He is absolutely fit and fine. There is no reason to panic," the spokesperson said. The 71-year-old actor's pictures from the medical facility surfaced online on Saturday after BJP National Secretary Dr Anupam Hazra tweeted "Get well soon Mithun Da".

READ | Namashi proud of his debut film, ready to be compared to dad Mithun Chakraborty

Meanwhile, several media report, the senior actor had health issues arising from kidney stones, said his elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty. The actor was rushed to a Bengaluru hospital following complaints of severe stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms.

Chakraborty, who started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen's National Award winning 1976 drama Mrigayaa, is known for starring in hits like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki and Commando among others. The actor was last seen on the big screen in The Kashmir Files.

(With agency inputs)