Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Jeetendra Shastri, who featured in films like Black Friday, Rajma Chawal and Ashoka among others, has died. The news was shared by his friends and colleagues Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang among others. The reason of his death is not known yet.

Sanjay Mishra on Saturday took to social media to confirm the news. He shared a throwback video with Shahtri along with a heartfelt tribute for the late actor. "Jitu Bhai aap hote to aap kuch aise bolte, 'Mishra sometimes kya hota hai naa ki, mobile mei naam reh jaata hai, aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai.' You are out of the world, but will always remain in network of my mind and heart. Om Shanti @jitu.shastri.7."

Rajesh Tailang too took to social media to mourn Jeetendra's demise. "Can't believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards," he tweeted in Hindi.

Jeetendra was also seen in the popular web series Mirzapur as Usman. He entered the filmdom after having worked in theater for years. Black Friday aside, his filmography also includes titles such as Lajja, Daur, Charas. It was, however, 2019 released India's Most Wanted that gave his career a much-needed boost.