Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor, released the trailer of the film on Saturday. Mili is the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.

The trailer reveals that the plot of the movie revolves around Mili, a nursing student, who works in a food eatery. The story gets a jolt when one day she goes missing. Search operations begin in order to ascertain Mili’s whereabouts after. The trailer looks promising just like the Mollywood movie Helen.

Janhvi looks promising in Mili trailer as she fights for her life. Interestingly, Helen remake will mark the 25-year-old actor's first professional collaboration with her filmmaker father. Going by trailer, Mili demanded an emotionally draining performance from Janhvi as she will have to project her fears and physical collapse in below-zero temperatures.

Talking about roping in Janhvi for Mili, Boney Kapoor had earlier said that the film comes with a challenging role where his daughter will be pulling off a survivalist drama so early in her career.

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film Good Luck Jerry. Mili promotions aside, the actor is currently busy shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. In the film, Janvhi will be seen sharing screen space with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. After Dhadak and Roohi, Mili which is scheduled for November 4 release, will be Janhvi's third film to release in theaters.